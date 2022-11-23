Enzian screens London production of hit David Hare play 'Straight Line Crazy,' starring one Ralph Fiennes

click to enlarge Photo by Brett Beyer and Dan Wilton Ralph Fiennes stars as Robert Moses in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Ralph Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, the New York City power broker and mastermind of the city’s splendid network of parks, beaches, highways and bridges, in David Hare’s new play,Though the show has since moved to Broadway, where the run instantly sold out, Enzian Theater on Saturday broadcasts a taped performance from the National Theatre Live production in London.Their description of the play makes Moses sound positively humanitarian, “motivated by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers [and] connect the people to the great outdoors.”What it doesn’t say is that Moses was only interested in connecting white, middle-class people to the great outdoors; he took measured and intentional steps to prevent Black, Latino and poor families from being able to access the parks and beaches he spent so much money building.All of which is to say, whether it’s an excoriation or a hagiography, this play is bound to raise eyebrows.