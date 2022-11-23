ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Enzian screens London production of hit David Hare play 'Straight Line Crazy,' starring one Ralph Fiennes

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Ralph Fiennes stars as Robert Moses in 'Straight Line Crazy' - Photo by Brett Beyer and Dan Wilton
Photo by Brett Beyer and Dan Wilton
Ralph Fiennes stars as Robert Moses in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Ralph Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, the New York City power broker and mastermind of the city’s splendid network of parks, beaches, highways and bridges, in David Hare’s new play, Straight Line Crazy.

Though the show has since moved to Broadway, where the run instantly sold out, Enzian Theater on Saturday broadcasts a taped performance from the National Theatre Live production in London.

Their description of the play makes Moses sound positively humanitarian, “motivated by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers [and] connect the people to the great outdoors.”

What it doesn’t say is that Moses was only interested in connecting white, middle-class people to the great outdoors; he took measured and intentional steps to prevent Black, Latino and poor families from being able to access the parks and beaches he spent so much money building.

All of which is to say, whether it’s an excoriation or a hagiography, this play is bound to raise eyebrows.

10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $20.

Event Details
National Theater Live: "Straight Line Crazy"

National Theater Live: "Straight Line Crazy"

Sat., Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$16.50-$20

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Read More about Jessica Bryce Young
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

By Matthew Moyer

A lesser-known holiday tradition, the Krampuslauf

Holiday happenings: Celebrate the reason for the season — whatever that is for you — in and around Orlando

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter transforms Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Seth Kubersky

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Also in Arts + Culture

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week

By Seth Kubersky

IAAPA 2022 had the Orange County Convention Center bursting at the seams last week

Free Will Astrology: Scorpios, there's no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio author Sylvia Plath (shown here with husband Ted Hughes) had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance.

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Seth Kubersky

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us