ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Enzian and Come Out With Pride team up for an Orlando screening of documentary 'Jeannette'

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 2:56 pm

'Jeannette' screens mext week as part of 'Come Out With Pride' - Photo courtesy the Enzian
Photo courtesy the Enzian
'Jeannette' screens mext week as part of 'Come Out With Pride'

The Enzian and Come Out With Pride are teaming up for a 'Meet the Filmmaker' event early next week with a powerful piece of local-centric documentary filmmaking on offer.

The film tells the story pf Jeannette Feliciano, a competitive bodybuilder and lesbian single mother, as she attempts to navigate life and trauma as a Pulse survivor.

“It’s not like I wanted to relive Pulse,” Feliciano told Deadline in an interview about the film. “Then there was also a sense of who to trust. Me and Maris had an opportunity to speak. And that two-hour conversation is what helped ease my guard down because though we may look very different, we are very much the same. I never knew what direction this particular project was going to be headed into, but I knew that in this process there was a lot of healing that needed to be done. And believe it or not, it goes beyond Pulse. There’s so much healing that we need as a people.”

Both subject Jeannette Feliciano and director Maris Curran will be present for a q+a after the screening.

'Meet the Filmmaker: Jeannette' happens on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Enzian Theater. Tickets are still available through the Enzian.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Trending

The annual arts extravaganza Indie-Folkfest returns to Orlando's Mennello Museum this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Beemo play this weekend's Indie-Folkfest

Florida Bat Festival returns to Lubee Conservancy this month

By Valerie Galarza

Lubee’s 18th Annual Bat Festival is back this fall in Gainesville.

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Also in Arts + Culture

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Seth Kubersky

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Orlando's CFADI uses audio description to make live theater accessible to those with limited vision

By Seth Kubersky

CFADI makes live theater accessible to the vision-impaired.

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Free Will Astrology: Your quests may sometimes disturb the status quo, but they bring healthy transformation

By Rob Brezsny

Social reformer Frederick Douglass (1817-1895) had a growlery. Taurus, you should make your own
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us