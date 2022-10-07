Enzian and Come Out With Pride team up for an Orlando screening of documentary 'Jeannette'

Photo courtesy the Enzian
'Jeannette' screens mext week as part of 'Come Out With Pride'
The Enzian and Come Out With Pride are teaming up for a 'Meet the Filmmaker' event early next week with a powerful piece of local-centric documentary filmmaking on offer.
The film tells the story pf Jeannette Feliciano, a competitive bodybuilder and lesbian single mother, as she attempts to navigate life and trauma as a Pulse survivor.
“It’s not like I wanted to relive Pulse,” Feliciano told Deadline
in an interview about the film. “Then there was also a sense of who to trust. Me and Maris had an opportunity to speak. And that two-hour conversation is what helped ease my guard down because though we may look very different, we are very much the same. I never knew what direction this particular project was going to be headed into, but I knew that in this process there was a lot of healing that needed to be done. And believe it or not, it goes beyond Pulse. There’s so much healing that we need as a people.”
Both subject Jeannette Feliciano and director Maris Curran will be present for a q+a after the screening.
'Meet the Filmmaker: Jeannette
' happens on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Enzian Theater. Tickets
are still available through the Enzian.
