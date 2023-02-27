El Zorro, Rauw Alejandro, makes his Orlando return in March

With legendary hip-hop dance crew the Jabbawockeez

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Get ready for Alejandro to rock your world, Orlando - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Get ready for Alejandro to rock your world, Orlando

Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro is making his imminent return to the City Beautiful on his Saturno World Tour.

The 26-date North American portion of the tour kicks off on March 4 in Tampa. From there, Alejandro performs in Orlando and cities from Miami to Boston to Toronto.

This is Alejandro's second tour, following up on his first (sold-out) world tour back in 2021. Prepare your "out of this world" dance moves and come witness the pride of Carolina, Puerto Rico, as he takes the world (and perhaps the rest of the Milky Way) by storm.

Alejandro plays the Amway Center on Wednesday March 8, at 8:00pm. Opening are legendary hip-hop dance crew the Jabbawockeez. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez

Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez

Wed., March 8, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$195


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

By Sarah Kinbar

Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

Winter Park hosts their 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March

By Matthew Moyer

Yes, we understand that kilts are technically Scottish. But these gents will be marching!

Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’

By Matthew Moyer

Act shocked! Universal confirms Super Mario World

Also in Arts + Culture

Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

By Sarah Kinbar

Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

New venues in downtown Orlando banish the notion that our city offers plenty of entertainment, but little true art

By Seth Kubersky

The Philadelphia Orchestra showed the Steinmetz at its very best

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now is an excellent time to pry open your mind to consider ideas and facts you have shut out’

By Rob Brezsny

Beatrice Straight got an Oscar for her role in the movie "Network," though she appeared for less than six minutes.

Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’

By Matthew Moyer

Act shocked! Universal confirms Super Mario World
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us