El Zorro, Rauw Alejandro, makes his Orlando return in March

Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro is making his imminent return to the City Beautiful on his Saturno World Tour.
The 26-date North American portion of the tour kicks off on March 4 in Tampa. From there, Alejandro performs in Orlando and cities from Miami to Boston to Toronto.
This is Alejandro's second tour, following up on his first (sold-out) world tour back in 2021. Prepare your "out of this world" dance moves and come witness the pride of Carolina, Puerto Rico, as he takes the world (and perhaps the rest of the Milky Way) by storm.
Alejandro plays the Amway Center on Wednesday March 8, at 8:00pm. Opening are legendary hip-hop dance crew the Jabbawockeez. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
