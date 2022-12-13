DuckTales-themed interactive game to go live at Epcot this week

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 6:36 pm

The cast of 'DuckTales' arrives at Epcot this weekend - Image courtesy Disney Parls Blog
Image courtesy Disney Parls Blog
The cast of 'DuckTales' arrives at Epcot this weekend

The references might be lost on younger children, but their parents will likely be entertained by this week's launch of a DuckTales-themed interactive game at Epcot.

DuckTales World Showcase Adventure goes live at the Epcot theme park on Friday, Dec. 16, promising a scavenger-hunt-style jaunt through the World Showcase exhibit.

The smartphone-based game, accessible through the Play Disney Parks mobile app, allows players players to link up with Scrooge McDuck, Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie on a trek through the various pavilions, in a hunt for treasure. The game features three missions and a finale, and should take around 30 minutes to play out from start to finish.

The original launch date for this new game, replacing 'Phineas and Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure,' was delayed due to COVID-19 closures of parts of the parks, but is now back on track for this Friday's opening.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

Orlando comedian Ken Miller hosts 11th annual toy drive in downtown Orlando Monday night

By Sarah Kinbar

Ken Miller hosts his annual toy drive in Orlando on Monday night

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

Universal Orlando opens movie-themed escape room in CityWalk

By Matthew Moyer

Universal's Great Movie Escape opened in week at CityWalk

Free Will Astrology: Taurus musician David Byrne believes neurodiversity is a super power

By Rob Brezsny

David Byrne at London's Festival Hall, April 2009
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us