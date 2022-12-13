DuckTales-themed interactive game to go live at Epcot this week

Image courtesy Disney Parls Blog The cast of 'DuckTales' arrives at Epcot this weekend

The references might be lost on younger children, but their parents will likely be entertained by this week's launch of a-themed interactive game at Epcot.DuckTales World Showcase Adventure goes live at the Epcot theme park on Friday, Dec. 16, promising a scavenger-hunt-style jaunt through the World Showcase exhibit.The smartphone-based game, accessible through the Play Disney Parks mobile app, allows players players to link up with Scrooge McDuck, Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie on a trek through the various pavilions, in a hunt for treasure. The game features three missions and a finale, and should take around 30 minutes to play out from start to finish.The original launch date for this new game, replacing 'Phineas and Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure,' was delayed due to COVID-19 closures of parts of the parks, but is now back on track for this Friday's opening.