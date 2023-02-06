Drop your pants for a good cause at Cupid's Undies Run in Orlando this week

Photo via Cupid's Undies Run Orlando/Facebook

Cupid's Undie Run Sat., Feb. 11, 12 p.m. Elixir 9 W. Washington St., Orlando Downtown

Elixir 9 W. Washington St., Orlando Downtown 407-985-3507

The national charity event Cupid's Undies Run will have Orlandoans dropping their pants for a good cause this weekend.The nonprofit run and dance party touches down in cities across the U.S. every February to raise awareness and funds for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. This year, Orlando's run happens Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 4 p.m., and there's still time to register.Orlando underpant-runners will be greeted with drinks before the one-mile run kicks off at 2 p.m., followed by a dance party to celebrate.Those interested in running as an individual or team can register here. Don't want to strut your Solomon Grundies, but still want to help the cause? Cupid's Undies Run also accepts donations and volunteers for the event.Cupid's Undies Run starts and finishes at downtown Orlando's Elixir, located at 9 W. Washington St.