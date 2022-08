Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

click to enlarge Scream n' Stream

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween.The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.Scream n' Stream has already announced a few extra experiences including a blindfolded fearfest called "Blackout" and private fortune-telling sessions. The event will run for the entire month of October and charge ~$75 per car.