Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
Scream n' Stream

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween.

The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.

Scream n' Stream has already announced a few extra experiences including a blindfolded fearfest called "Blackout" and private fortune-telling sessions. The event will run for the entire month of October and charge ~$75 per car. 

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

