Drink deals, fiestas and taco-eating contests for Cinco de Mayo in Orlando

It's tequila time, everyone

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 4:55 pm

Drink deals, fiestas and taco-eating contests for Cinco de Mayo in Orlando
Photo via The Whole Enchilada Winter Garden/Facebook
You hear that, Orlando? It's tequila time. Cinco de Mayo is upon us once again, and while we reflect on the cultural and political significance of Mexico's 1862 victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, let's also seize the opportunity to celebrate.

Here are 18 block parties, drink deals and celebrations happening on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando this year.

Let's leave the Party City sombreros at home, and just drink our watered-down margs and have a good time. 

Batalla de Taqueria
Fri., May 5, 4 p.m., Hourglass Brewing
Local taco purveyors Fajita Jx, Fui Yo Mexicana, Chillin' Tacos Ice Cream and Banditos Tacos are serving up Cinco de Mayo eats. There will be live music, new beers and new merch from Hourglass Brewing.

St. John's Salsa Summit: Nacho Average Salsa Competition
Fri., May 5, 5 p.m.
Sample salsa at various locations and cast your votes for the salsa supreme. Purchase and vote for your favorite specialty margarita and be entered into raffle for gift basket valued at $300. Plus, you can use your purchased Modelo cap to cast an extra vote for the salsa contest.

Cinco De Mayo Street Party
Fri., May 5, 5 p.m., Promenade at Sunset Walk
The free third annual Cinco de Mayo street party and celebration goes down at Promenade at Sunset Walk. There will be non-stop live music on two performance stages, DJ Gabriel and DJ Ray love spinning Latin bops and street performers, including "The Tres Amigos." Plus, tons of food and beverage specials (including margaritas and mojitos, of course). The Wharf, for one, will be serving $5 Model Especial draft beers and tequila shots, $8 margaritas and fish tacos.

Taco Eating Contest
Fri., May 5, 9:30 p.m., Tin Roof
A Cinco de Mayo throw down to see who can eat 10 tacos the fastest. First place wins a $100 bar tab and second place wins a $50 bar tab. It's free to enter, so show up hungry and ready to put up a fight.

Don’t Tequila My Vibe
Fri., May 5-6, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill
Presented by The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill & Bar in Winter Garden, this celebration offers guests specials, a DJ, live music, face painting and margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen’s Eagle Creek
Fri., May 5, 11 a.m.
Catch DJs, a mariachi band and traditional Mexican dance at this fiesta. Open to all ages, the event will also feature Mexican food and drinks. General admission starts at $5.

Cinco de Mayo Block Party at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
Fri., May 5, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
This fiesta on International Drive will feature free tequila shots (!) every hour (!). There will also be a mariachi show, a live band, tacos and bottle giveaways.

Cinco de Mayo at American Kitchen Bar & Grill
Fri., May 5, 5 p.m.
The Orlando community is invited to head over to the resort’s signature restaurant for a line-up of festive specials, including the Taco Americano, El ChimiChango, fried ice cream and two-for-one bar specials.

Cinco de Mayo party at Rockpit Brewing
Fri,. May 5, 6 p.m.
A Cinco de Mayo party with a lineup of food trucks including Hot Asian Buns, Chill in Tacos, Red Panda Noodle and Cholo Dogs. The Orlando Parking Lot Party combines forces with Rockpit, which will have a wide selection of brews available.

Cinco de Mayo at Shots Orlando
Fri., May 5, 3 p.m.
This will be a fiesta full of drinks and food. The downtown Orlando bar has on offer margarita and beer specials all night, plus three taco vendors.

Cinco de Mayo the Right Guey
Fri., May 5, 6 p.m., 208 E Colonial Drive
An event packed with authentic food, games, prizes, drinks and a street vendor market full of art and culture. It's free to attend, and guests are encouraged to go all out with their most colorful and festive fits.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center
Drinks, dancing and authentic live Latin music from Angel Martinez y Su Orquesta at Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center. 

Cinco de Mayo party at Boxi Park Lake Nona
Fri., May 5, 5 p.m.
A Cinco de Mayo party with live music, dancing and plenty of margaritas. This 21 and up event is $10 per entry.

Bulla Gastrobar
Fri., May 5
Head to Bulla Gastrobar to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and indulge in some house margaritas for $7.50 all day long.

Cinco de Mayo at Poblanos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Fri., May 5, 11 a.m. to midnight
A Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, music and cultural festivities. There will be tacos, tequila, authentic dishes, a DJ, a mariachi band and a marketplace soptlighting local vendors.

Cinco on the Street
Fri., May 5, 4 p.m., Thornton Park District
Celebrate with games including beer pong, flip cup and corn hole, exclusive drink specials, local food and music by DJ Digital. Cost to attend starts at $15.

Cinco de Mayo block party at Orange County Brewers
Fri., May 5, 12 p.m.
This block party has live music, food, prizes and plenty of drinks. Grab $5 margaritas and Agua de Fiesta, the brewery’s Mexican light lager; $7 pineapple jalapeno margaritas; $5 Dano’s tequila shots; and an $18 Dano’s tequila taster flight.

Cinco De Disco With DJ BMF
Fri., May 5, 10 p.m., Lil Indies
Celebrate the holiday with some disco tunes. Cinco de Disco is free to attend and is open to those 21 and older only.

