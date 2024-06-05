BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Dress Like a Dad Pub Crawl takes over the Curry Ford West Main Street this week

Dad jokes encouraged — and rewarded

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Dad cosplay is the rule of the day at this pub crawl - Photo courtesy Curry Ford West District
Photo courtesy Curry Ford West District
Dad cosplay is the rule of the day at this pub crawl
Get fitted up like a dad and make your way to the Curry Ford West neighborhood’s seventh annual Dress Like a Dad Pub Crawl this weekend.

The event kicks off at Charlie’s Bakery and Creamery, where guests pick up their wristbands while sampling some of the shop’s tasty ice cream and pastries. Once wristbands are donned, guests can get a total of nine free drinks [you read that frankly eye-popping number right; dads go hard in this neighborhood!] — plus other food and beverage opportunities.

The night features stops at some of the neighborhood’s favorite businesses — Roque Pub, Vintage Chair, Hourglass Brewing, Commission Beer Chamber, the Tamale Co. and Claddagh Cottage — along with a Dress Like a Dad costume contest, multiple raffles and the inevitable dad joke contest.

Bring your dad jokes, bad puns, Crocs, Tommy Bahama shirts, Ray-Bans, tuition receipts and benevolently patriarchal attitudes to this night of fatherly vibes.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Event Details
The 7th Annual Dress Like A Dad Pub Crawl

The 7th Annual Dress Like A Dad Pub Crawl

Sat., June 8, 5:30 p.m.

Charlie's Bakery and Creamery 3213 Curry Ford Road, Orlando Conway/Curry Ford

Buy Tickets

$15-$25
Location Details

Curry Ford West Market Street District

Curry Ford Road, between Bumby Avenue and Conway Road, Orlando Conway/Curry Ford

curryfordwest.com


Sarah Lynott

June 5, 2024

