Dress Like a Dad Pub Crawl takes over the Curry Ford West Main Street this week

The event kicks off at Charlie’s Bakery and Creamery, where guests pick up their wristbands while sampling some of the shop’s tasty ice cream and pastries. Once wristbands are donned, guests can get a total of nine free drinks [you read that frankly eye-popping number right; dads go hard in this neighborhood!] — plus other food and beverage opportunities.
The night features stops at some of the neighborhood’s favorite businesses — Roque Pub, Vintage Chair, Hourglass Brewing, Commission Beer Chamber, the Tamale Co. and Claddagh Cottage — along with a Dress Like a Dad costume contest, multiple raffles and the inevitable dad joke contest.
Bring your dad jokes, bad puns, Crocs, Tommy Bahama shirts, Ray-Bans, tuition receipts and benevolently patriarchal attitudes to this night of fatherly vibes.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
