Drag legend Manila Luzon invites Orlando to ‘Tricks and Screams’

Kick off Pride Month Part 2: Orlando October Edition with eight fabulous local queens

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge Drag legend Manila Luzon invites Orlando to ‘Tricks and Screams’ (2)
Manila Luzon photographed by Magnus Hastings

Drag legend Manila Luzon invites locals (well, those ages 21 +) to Vū Orlando, just in time for Pride Month Part 2: Orlando October Edition, to witness a "bewitching" performance by some of Orlando's fiercest, wickedest drag performers, along with the chance to win $500 cash for best costume, as decided by a panel of judges. (If that's not enough to get you in the Halloween spirit in this economy, we don't know what will.)

Tricks and Screams: Bewitched

Eight local drag performers — including the elegant and soulful Darcel Stevens, our Best of Orlando® cover star, with Dragula's Dollya Black, Alexandria, Venus Envy, punk rock king Axel Andrews and Sorcha Mercy — make for an unmissable lineup at Vū, which transforms into a "witch haven" for the one-night-only special occasion of drag, dancing and DJs.
A fully stocked bar of potions and elixirs will be available for purchase. A portion of the night's proceeds supports the Singhaus Scholarship, awarded annually to young LGBTQ+ talent in Central Florida vying to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

