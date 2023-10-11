Drag legend Manila Luzon invites Orlando to ‘Tricks and Screams’

click to enlarge Manila Luzon photographed by Magnus Hastings

Drag legend Manila Luzon invites locals (well, those ages 21 +) to Vū Orlando, just in time for Pride Month Part 2: Orlando October Edition, to witness a "bewitching" performance by some of Orlando's fiercest, wickedest drag performers, along with the chance to win $500 cash for best costume, as decided by a panel of judges. (If that's not enough to get you in the Halloween spirit in this economy, we don't know what will.)



Eight local drag performers — including the elegant and soulful Darcel Stevens , our Best of Orlando® cover star, with's Dollya Black, Alexandria, Venus Envy, punk rock king Axel Andrews and Sorcha Mercy — make for an unmissable lineup at Vū, which transforms into a "witch haven" for the one-night-only special occasion of drag, dancing and DJs.A fully stocked bar of potions and elixirs will be available for purchase. A portion of the night's proceeds supports the Singhaus Scholarship, awarded annually to young LGBTQ+ talent in Central Florida vying to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.