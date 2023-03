Dr. Phillips Center drops lineup for upcoming ‘Broadway in Orlando’ season of shows

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The musical version of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' is part of the upcoming season of Broadway in Orlando

The Dr. Phillips Center is bringing (more than) a little taste of Broadway to the City Beautiful later this year, with the return of the "Broadway in Orlando" series.To clarify, even though the current season of Broadway in Orlando is still going strong through early July, the lineup for the next iteration of this performing-arts behemoth was unveiled a few days ago.The Dr. Phillips Center dropped the roster of nine big-name shows set to take over the Walt Disney Theater and it does seem to be all the hits, including the Alanis Morissette-inspiredand themusical.The full lineup includes:Dates for performance runs have yet to be announced, but there are already waitlists for tickets if you're feeling frisky.