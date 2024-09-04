Downtown Orlando hosts two-day mural painting festival this month

A call to artists is open, inviting Central Florida muralists to participate

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 3:44 pm

click to enlarge Downtown Orlando hosts two-day mural painting festival this month
Photo via Downtown Arts District/Google Maps
The streets of downtown Orlando will be adorned with live art and music during the city’s Mural Festival this month.

The Downtown Arts District and CityArts hosts a two-day mural festival on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20. Muralists live-painting 8-foot by 8-foot walls will line Magnolia Avenue for the community to watch.

The completed murals will be displayed at the Orange County History Center lawn on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Audience members have the opportunity to participate in the "muralist team challenge" and vote for their favorites to choose the team winner on the second day of the festival, according to the Downtown Arts District. There will also be live music, bars and food trucks on site.

A call to artists, open now, invites Central Florida muralists to apply to have work featured at the festival. Each selected artist receives a $1,000 stipend for the weekend.

The Mural Festival is the Downtown Arts District’s Third Thursday event for September. The monthly series is a recurring celebration of arts, culture and history that features art activations, live performance, history exhibitions and more.

More information about the Mural Festival is available online from Downtown Arts District or CityArts.

September 4, 2024

