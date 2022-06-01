Dominican merengue icon Juan Luis Guerra will make his long-awaited return to Orlando on Saturday

click to enlarge Instagram/Juan Luis Guerra

After two years away, the award-winning musician Juan Luis Guerra and his brothers in 4.40 are back to bring some sabor to the City Beautiful as they wrap up Guerra's “Entre Mar y Palmeras" Tour this Saturday, June 4th.



The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center. Bring comfortable shoes because with back-to-back hits, including “La Travesia,” “Niágara en Bicicleta,” "Como Yo,” "Las Avispas, "and “La Llave de mi Corazon,” Guerra will make you stay on your feet the entire time.

