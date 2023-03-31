Dogfest Orlando celebrates our four-legged friends — for a good cause — in April

Who doesn't love the sweet embrace of a pup? If you do, join Canine Companions and dozens of furry friends in Winter Park in April for a day of fun — for a good cause.
Dogfest Orlando celebrates our four-legged friends with a day of fun, pet-friendly activities and local vendors, all supporting the work of Canine Companions.
The nonprofit organization Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs for free to people with disabilities.
With registration, make sure to mention you are bringing your pup and you can receive a free dog bandana.
Dogfest Orlando happens 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Winter Park's Central Park. Registration is free, but you can and should donate.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter