Dogfest Orlando celebrates our four-legged friends — for a good cause — in April

Registration is free, but you can and should donate

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 5:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Dogfest happens in Winter Park on April 22 - Photo courtesy Canine Companions/Facebook
Photo courtesy Canine Companions/Facebook
Dogfest happens in Winter Park on April 22

Who doesn't love the sweet embrace of a pup? If you do, join Canine Companions and dozens of furry friends in Winter Park in April for a day of fun — for a good cause.

Dogfest Orlando celebrates our four-legged friends with a day of fun, pet-friendly activities and local vendors, all supporting the work of Canine Companions.

The nonprofit organization Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs for free to people with disabilities.

With registration, make sure to mention you are bringing your pup and you can receive a free dog bandana. 

Dogfest Orlando happens 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Winter Park's Central Park. Registration is free, but you can and should donate.

Event Details
8th Annual DogFest

8th Annual DogFest

Sat., April 22, 10 a.m.

Central Park, Winter Park North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park Winter Park Area


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Take in the fresh air and fresh art at this weekend's Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola

By Reina Nieves

Spring Fiesta in the Park happens Saturday and Sunday this weekend

Some parting words from longtime theater producer Beth Marshall

By Seth Kubersky

Dame Beth Marshall leaves Orlando's stage.

New community art supply closet to be unveiled at Joybird Books on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

The Community Art Closet opens at Joybird this weekend

MegaCon takes over the Convention Center for four days of pop-culture fandom

By Matthew Moyer

MegaCon returns to Orlando from Thursday through Sunday

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus gets a handle on Handel with awe-inspiring results

By Kyle Eagle

For the spring season at Steinmetz Hall, Orlando Sings is poised to perform Handel's "Messiah"

Some parting words from longtime theater producer Beth Marshall

By Seth Kubersky

Dame Beth Marshall leaves Orlando's stage.

Free Will Astrology: More Geminis will sign up for an exotic trip to the space hotel than any other sign

By Rob Brezsny

No need to save up for the space hotel, Geminis

Become one with the scarf during Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt on Wednesday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Pride's Scarf the City happens on Wednesday
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us