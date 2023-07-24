Disney's Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event

Typhoon Lagoon's H2O Glow After Hours aims to celebrate the season with special offerings and activities on select nights.
The event promises themed treats (ice cream, popcorn, barbecue chicken and waffles, watermelon poke bowls and alcoholic beverages, to name a few), dance parties with Disney characters and inherently shorter wait times for the park's attractions.
Upcoming dates for H2O Glow are July 29 and 31; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2. The event happens from 8 to 11 p.m., but guests are invited to enter the park starting at 6 p.m.
