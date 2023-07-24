2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event

The party goes on select nights through September

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 3:51 pm

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event
Image via Disney Parks Blog
Summer is nowhere near over at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, which has announced a new nighttime special event happening through September.

Typhoon Lagoon's H2O Glow After Hours aims to celebrate the season with special offerings and activities on select nights.

The event promises themed treats (ice cream, popcorn, barbecue chicken and waffles, watermelon poke bowls and alcoholic beverages, to name a few), dance parties with Disney characters and inherently shorter wait times for the park's attractions.
H2O Glow runs select nights now through Sept. 2. Guest admission requires separate ticket purchases, at $75 for adults and $70 for kids ages 3 through 9 (plus tax).

Upcoming dates for H2O Glow are July 29 and 31; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2. The event happens from 8 to 11 p.m., but guests are invited to enter the park starting at 6 p.m.

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
