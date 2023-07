Disney's Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event

Image via Disney Parks Blog

Summer is nowhere near over at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, which has announced a new nighttime special event happening through September.Typhoon Lagoon's H2O Glow After Hours aims to celebrate the season with special offerings and activities on select nights.The event promises themed treats (ice cream, popcorn, barbecue chicken and waffles, watermelon poke bowls and alcoholic beverages, to name a few), dance parties with Disney characters and inherently shorter wait times for the park's attractions.H2O Glow runs select nights now through Sept. 2. Guest admission requires separate ticket purchases , at $75 for adults and $70 for kids ages 3 through 9 (plus tax).Upcoming dates for H2O Glow are July 29 and 31; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2. The event happens from 8 to 11 p.m., but guests are invited to enter the park starting at 6 p.m.