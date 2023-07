Disney World marks National Dole Whip Day this week with a plethora of sweet, frosty treats

Photo courtesy Disney Parks/Instagram Dole Whip Day happens this week at Walt Disney World

Do you feel a chill in the air? Then you're delirious! However, there will be some small degree of frosty respite at Walt Disney World this week when the park celebrates Dole Whip Day.This Thursday, July 20, Disney World celebrates the 40th anniversary of Dole and National Dole Whip Day ( an actual thing! ) with a number of exclusive treats on offer throughout the parks and at the Aulani resort.Here are a few of the choice Dole Whip derivations available:Dole Whip Float: Dole Pineapple Juice served with a choice of Dole Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (non-alcoholic)Pineapple Upside-Down Cake with choice of Dole WhipDole Whip Raspberry Swirl FloatDoleWhip Raspberry SwirlRapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with Dole Whip lemon and wild berry soft-serve, topped with berry compote and sugar flowersAurora Cone: Dole Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar coneI Lava You Float: Fanta Strawberry and passion fruit flavor served with Dole Whip orange, topped with popping candyEmber’s Fiery Float: Dole Whip mango with chamoy-mango purée and topped with chili-lime seasoning, red bubble sugar, and pineapple juice.Dole Whip FloatSimba Sunset: DoleWhip with strawberryKing’s Cooler: Dole Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and strawberryDole Whip with Parrot Bay RumDole Whip Float with Parrot Bay Coconut RumAnd that's not even covering what's on tap at Disney, Springs, the resort hotels or Typhoon Lagoon. The full roster of Dole Whip delicacies being wheeled out can be peeped at the Disney Parks blog Don't pass up jumping on the highly illegal Monorail and sampling the (pictured above) pineapple cupcakes inspired by Dole Whip from Disney’s Contemporary Resort.Dole Whip Day happens on Thursday, July 20, throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks.