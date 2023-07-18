Disney World marks National Dole Whip Day this week with a plethora of sweet, frosty treats

This Thursday, July 20, Disney World celebrates the 40th anniversary of Dole and National Dole Whip Day (an actual thing!) with a number of exclusive treats on offer throughout the parks and at the Aulani resort.
Here are a few of the choice Dole Whip derivations available:
Magic Kingdom:
Aloha Isle:
Dole Whip Float: Dole Pineapple Juice served with a choice of Dole Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (non-alcoholic)
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake with choice of Dole Whip
Dole Whip Raspberry Swirl Float
DoleWhip Raspberry Swirl
Storybook Treats:
Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with Dole Whip lemon and wild berry soft-serve, topped with berry compote and sugar flowers
Aurora Cone: Dole Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar cone
Sunshine Tree Terrace:
I Lava You Float: Fanta Strawberry and passion fruit flavor served with Dole Whip orange, topped with popping candy
Hollywood Studios:
Epic Eats:
Ember’s Fiery Float: Dole Whip mango with chamoy-mango purée and topped with chili-lime seasoning, red bubble sugar, and pineapple juice.
Animal Kingdom:
Tamu Tamu Refreshments:
Dole Whip Float
Simba Sunset: DoleWhip with strawberry
King’s Cooler: Dole Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and strawberry
Dole Whip with Parrot Bay Rum
Dole Whip Float with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
And that's not even covering what's on tap at Disney, Springs, the resort hotels or Typhoon Lagoon. The full roster of Dole Whip delicacies being wheeled out can be peeped at the Disney Parks blog.
Don't pass up jumping on the highly illegal Monorail and sampling the (pictured above) pineapple cupcakes inspired by Dole Whip from Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
Dole Whip Day happens on Thursday, July 20, throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks.
Location Details
