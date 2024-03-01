Dezerland Park opens new virtual reality experience Verse Orlando

Verse currently offers four immersive shows

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dezerland Park opens new virtual reality experience Verse Orlando
Image courtesy Wellons Commmunications/Dezerland Park
Dezerland Park is now offering an interactive, immersive augmented reality experience with its newest attraction, Verse Orlando.

With provided virtual reality headgear, Verse guests will be transported to places they’ve never seen. Verse currently offers four immersive shows: The Unreal Garden, Holographic Odyssey (Star Walk), Art of the Future and Sightcraft.

In Holographic Odyssey (Star Walk), guests can walk through the galaxy, while in Sightcraft, they can play games as a wizard in a magical realm. Unreal Garden offers a step into a surreal environment with mythical animals to solve puzzles, and Art of the Future showcases the combination of technology and art to foreshadow the future.

Verse Orlando is open at Dezerland Park on International Drive from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. More information, hours of operation and tickets can be found at verseorlando.com.

Location Details

Verse

5250 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

From Flo Rida to strawberry spaghetti, Plant City's Strawberry Festival has it all

By Sarah Harwell

Central Florida, the Strawberry Festival is here

Central Florida Fair kicks off this week with all the fried food, rides and live entertainment you can handle

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday

Your Orlando weekend agenda: MadSoul, Bassrush, Movie Trash, Monster Jam, Uncomfortable Brunch, Gloria Gaynor + more

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the speakers at MadSoul Music Festival, Saturday in Loch Haven Park.

Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

By Alexandra Sullivan

Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us