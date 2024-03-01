Dezerland Park opens new virtual reality experience Verse Orlando

With provided virtual reality headgear, Verse guests will be transported to places they’ve never seen. Verse currently offers four immersive shows: The Unreal Garden, Holographic Odyssey (Star Walk), Art of the Future and Sightcraft.
In Holographic Odyssey (Star Walk), guests can walk through the galaxy, while in Sightcraft, they can play games as a wizard in a magical realm. Unreal Garden offers a step into a surreal environment with mythical animals to solve puzzles, and Art of the Future showcases the combination of technology and art to foreshadow the future.
Verse Orlando is open at Dezerland Park on International Drive from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. More information, hours of operation and tickets can be found at verseorlando.com.
Location Details
