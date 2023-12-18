Decorate some festive gingerbread at Whippoorwill to support People's Free Kitchen of Orlando

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons Decorate gingerbread for a good cause Wednesday

Location Details Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store 2425 E. South St., Orlando Downtown 321-355-3964 4 articles

Food insecurity is an ongoing issue affecting some of our most vulnerable neighbors in the Orlando community and beyond. And while volunteering at, or donating to, a food kitchen or food pantry can help keep our neighbors fed in the short term, Whippoorwill Beer House is also offering a special opportunity this week to support the goal of a nourished community: a Gingerbread House Decorating event, benefiting the People’s Free Kitchen of Orlando.The People’s Free Kitchen is a union-founded mutual aid organization that organizes regular food drives and food shares in the Orlando area. They also collect and distribute other items throughout the year to support underserved communities (e.g., socks and sweaters during the winter months). Consider supporting your fellow neighbors, while enjoying some delicious vegan gingerbread too.Bonus, if you need some extra convincing: There will also be a raffle and beverage specials.