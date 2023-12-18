Decorate some festive gingerbread at Whippoorwill to support People's Free Kitchen of Orlando

The People’s Free Kitchen is a union-founded mutual aid organization that organizes regular food drives and food shares in the Orlando area. They also collect and distribute other items throughout the year to support underserved communities (e.g., socks and sweaters during the winter months). Consider supporting your fellow neighbors, while enjoying some delicious vegan gingerbread too.
Bonus, if you need some extra convincing: There will also be a raffle and beverage specials.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, Whippoorwill Beer House, 2425 E. South St., whippoorwillbeerhouse.com, $25.
Location Details
