Daytona museum hosts touring 'Days of Punk' photo retrospective from photographer Michael Grecco

click to enlarge
Photo by Michael Grecco
Poison Ivy of the Cramps, shot by Michael Grecco
For fans of underground iconography, Central Florida is about to be ground zero. Besides the Figurehead
exhibition opening soon at the Orange County Regional History Center, you've got the Southeast Museum of Photography's Days of Punk
photo retrospective that's premiered this week.
Days of Punk
, a collection of iconic music snapshots spanning the 1970s and ’80s from photographer Michael Grecco, opened on Aug. 30 at the Southeast Museum of Photography in Daytona Beach. Days
first premiered at Photo London in November of last year, and is currently making the rounds on a world tour.
The roughly 100 photos on display feature iconic punk bands from both side of the pond (ahem
Atlantic Ocean) including the Cramps, the Clash, Dead Kennedys, Talking Heads, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Billy Idol, Elvis Costello. Public Image Ltd. and the Ramones. Grecco, at the time an AP photographer and "club kid," shot punk bands and fans in the New York and Boston area for years.
This is very much a multimedia exhibition as well, with a customized "soundscape" playing in the gallery produced in tandem with members of Mission of Burma
.
“The spirit of punk was extraordinary. It marked me forever," reflected Grecco in a press statement. "As you look at these images, I hope you also get touched by its infectious freedom.”
Days of Punk
runs at the Southeast Museum of Photography at Daytons State College through Dec. 17. Admission to view the exhibition is free but organizers suggest you make a reservation through the museum
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.