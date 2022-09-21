David Spade brings his stand-up to Orlando's posh Steinmetz stage

Sometimes it seems like David Spade has always been here, and always will be, a permanent feature in an ever-shifting comedy landscape. This fall marks 32 years since Spade first rose to fame as a Saturday Night Live rookie in 1990. He somehow managed to distinguish himself in an era that also featured people like Dana Carvey, Chris Farley, Phil Hartman, Norm Macdonald and Adam Sandler, no mean feat.

Spade's snarky, sarcastic style was basically the precursor to social media, a cliché long since run into the ground by an endless stream of imitators, all of whom lacked the chops and the charm of this OG smartass. He left the show in 1996 and has stayed busy ever since, with numerous TV and movie gigs, including Tommy Boy and the iconic Joe Dirt. But, at his core, he's a stand-up comedian, and you can "catch him inside" Friday at 8 p.m.