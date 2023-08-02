Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year

There will be cups, bowls, goblets and more at this event hosted by Vincent Sansone, Ceramics Studio manager and senior faculty member at Crealdé. The school opened in 1975 and is a nonprofit offering art classes for all ages. Proceeds benefit the ceramics studio and kiln upgrades.
7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org.
Event Details
Location Details
