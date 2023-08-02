Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year

Treat yourself to the unique goblet you deserve

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year this week - Photo courtesy Crealdé/Facebook
Photo courtesy Crealdé/Facebook
Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year this week
For almost four decades, the 38th Annual Cup-A-Thon has brought shoppers and collectors together to see a wide range of one-of-a-kind ceramic vessels handmade by Crealdé instructors, artists and students.

There will be cups, bowls, goblets and more at this event hosted by Vincent Sansone, Ceramics Studio manager and senior faculty member at Crealdé. The school opened in 1975 and is a nonprofit offering art classes for all ages. Proceeds benefit the ceramics studio and kiln upgrades.

7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org.

Event Details
38th Annual Cup-A-Thon

Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Crealde School of Art 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

407-671-1886

