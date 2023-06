Creative City Project to hauntify Leu Gardens with immerse Halloween-themed takeovers

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Creative City projects stages Happy Frights and Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens this Halloween

Creative City Project has revealed more details about their new holiday-themed takeover of Leu Gardens building off the success of Dazzling Nights — but this one will be Halloweeny.CCP plans to hauntify Leu in October with their concurrent "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" experiences, running through October as part of their fall/winter season . This will be CCP's first foray into a crowded field of Halloween-adjacent events in Orlando that includes Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream and Scream n' Stream, among others.Haunting Nights, intended for adults and teens, will feature a giant jack-o-lantern. numerous immersive zones (forest of eyes, garden of sunflowers, neon-light maze), La Catrina holding court at a Dia de Muertos-themed realm, a few jump scares, live magic, and food and drink.While Happy Frights is intended as a "fun, family-friendly Halloween adventure" with promised diversions including eight trick-or-treating stations, an encounter with a dancing bridge troll, a neon-light maze, a hay pyramid and a ghost-pirate zone.Creative City Project's Haunting Nights and Happy Frights goes down on select nights from Sept. 29-Oct. 31. Tickets are available already through Creative City Project