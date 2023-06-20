Creative City Project to hauntify Leu Gardens with immerse Halloween-themed takeovers

Tricks and treats will surely abound

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Creative City projects stages Happy Frights and Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens this Halloween - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Creative City projects stages Happy Frights and Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens this Halloween
Creative City Project has revealed more details about their new holiday-themed takeover of Leu Gardens building off the success of Dazzling Nights — but this one will be Halloweeny.

CCP plans to hauntify Leu in October with their concurrent "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" experiences, running through October as part of their fall/winter season. This will be CCP's first foray into a crowded field of Halloween-adjacent events in Orlando that includes Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream and Scream n' Stream, among others.

Haunting Nights, intended for adults and teens, will feature a giant jack-o-lantern. numerous immersive zones (forest of eyes, garden of sunflowers, neon-light maze), La Catrina holding court at a Dia de Muertos-themed realm, a few jump scares, live magic, and food and drink.

While Happy Frights is intended as a "fun, family-friendly Halloween adventure" with promised diversions including eight trick-or-treating stations, an encounter with a dancing bridge troll, a neon-light maze, a hay pyramid and a ghost-pirate zone.

Creative City Project's Haunting Nights and Happy Frights goes down on select nights from Sept. 29-Oct. 31. Tickets are available already through Creative City Project

Location Details

Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando Audubon Park

407-246-2620

2 events 19 articles

