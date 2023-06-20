Creative City Project to hauntify Leu Gardens with immerse Halloween-themed takeovers

CCP plans to hauntify Leu in October with their concurrent "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" experiences, running through October as part of their fall/winter season. This will be CCP's first foray into a crowded field of Halloween-adjacent events in Orlando that includes Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream and Scream n' Stream, among others.
Haunting Nights, intended for adults and teens, will feature a giant jack-o-lantern. numerous immersive zones (forest of eyes, garden of sunflowers, neon-light maze), La Catrina holding court at a Dia de Muertos-themed realm, a few jump scares, live magic, and food and drink.
While Happy Frights is intended as a "fun, family-friendly Halloween adventure" with promised diversions including eight trick-or-treating stations, an encounter with a dancing bridge troll, a neon-light maze, a hay pyramid and a ghost-pirate zone.
Creative City Project's Haunting Nights and Happy Frights goes down on select nights from Sept. 29-Oct. 31. Tickets are available already through Creative City Project
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed