Creative City Project to haunt Leu Gardens with two Halloween experiences this fall

Halloween in the Garden runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 31 and will transform the gardens into a spooky landscape with two experiences offering varying levels of fear and fun.
Happy Frights is "a fun fall experience for the whole family," Creative City Project says. This faintly frightening adventure is designed for younger audiences and features 14 immersive worlds, interactive characters, a hedge maze, eight trick-or-treat stations and more.
Entry for Happy Frights at this year's entirely redesigned event begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m.
Haunting Nights, however, is available later in the night for those looking for a more eerie escapade. The event, recommended for those 13 or older, boasts an artful Halloween experience.
Entry begins at 8 p.m. to the event, featuring a Crazy Carnival, a Día de los Muertos celebration, giant spiders and more. There will be fall-inspired food, drinks and activities to help conjure up a perfectly haunted night out.
Tickets for Happy Frights and Haunting Nights are available online at Creative City Project or Halloween in the Garden. Tickets start at $28 per person.
