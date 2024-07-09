BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Creative City Project returns with immersive ‘Wavelength’ this summer at the Dr. Phillips Center

'Light is the star' of the mesmerizing atmospheric production

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
Creative City Project stages ‘Wavelength’ at the Dr. Phillips Center - Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook
Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook
Creative City Project stages ‘Wavelength’ at the Dr. Phillips Center
The Creative City Project presents a new immersive multimedia experience, "Wavelength," this summer at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Following in the (ahem) creative footsteps of previous audiovisual presentations "The Seasons" and "Carnival," "Wavelength" features a 20-strong vocal chorus, an orchestral ensemble, a rock band, and CFCArts percussion and brass ensembles performing both original music and reimagined versions of popular music across decades. The legion of musicians will be placed throughout the venue to create a more immersive experience for all the senses.

“The 20 singers will surround the audience as they are placed around the entire Grand Tier (first balcony) of the space, and musicians will appear in locations throughout Steinmetz Hall — truly creating a unique show. … Light is the star of the show,” explained Creative City Project's Cole NeSmith in a press statement.

Visual production elements include lighting, lasers, projections and hundreds of custom-built LED pillars — also placed throughout the hall.

"Wavelength" happens at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug.17, with two shows at 5:30 p.m 8 p.m.

Event Details
“Wavelength”

“Wavelength”

Sat., Aug. 17, 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$45-$80
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes

By Chelsea Zukowski

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes (2)

Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

By Matthew Moyer

Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

Disney’s Flavors of Florida features Cuban sandwiches, a margarita with black ant salt, exclusive beer and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney’s Flavors of Florida features Cuban sandwiches, a margarita with black ant salt, exclusive beer and more

Steve-O brings his 'Bucket List' tour to the Dr. Phillips Center and it's sure to be wild

By Houda Eletr

Steve-O goes through his 'Bucket List' at the Dr. Phillips Center

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us