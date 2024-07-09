Creative City Project returns with immersive ‘Wavelength’ this summer at the Dr. Phillips Center

Following in the (ahem) creative footsteps of previous audiovisual presentations "The Seasons" and "Carnival," "Wavelength" features a 20-strong vocal chorus, an orchestral ensemble, a rock band, and CFCArts percussion and brass ensembles performing both original music and reimagined versions of popular music across decades. The legion of musicians will be placed throughout the venue to create a more immersive experience for all the senses.
“The 20 singers will surround the audience as they are placed around the entire Grand Tier (first balcony) of the space, and musicians will appear in locations throughout Steinmetz Hall — truly creating a unique show. … Light is the star of the show,” explained Creative City Project's Cole NeSmith in a press statement.
Visual production elements include lighting, lasers, projections and hundreds of custom-built LED pillars — also placed throughout the hall.
"Wavelength" happens at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug.17, with two shows at 5:30 p.m 8 p.m.
