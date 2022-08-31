ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'
Cody Board

Orlando residents were quite bummed when Creative City Project announced a pause on its massively successful Immerse Festival in 2022. But that doesn't mean the masterminds behind some of the Orlando's most fun exhibits in recent years are sitting on their hands.

The group just announced dates and details for "Airplay," its latest immersive art installation. The project from UK-based Architects of Air will offer a series of air-filled architectural marvels for guests to walk through.

"Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience.  Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight,” said CCP Director Heide Evans in a press release.

CCP promises a blown-up garden and interactive characters. Architects of Air describe their inflatable, multi-colored  labyrinths as "a world apart from the normal and everyday, accompanied by a gentle sensory soundscape."

The event runs for the entire month of October at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021

Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021
83 slides
Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021 Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021 Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021 Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021 Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021 Everything we saw at Orlando's Immerse 2021
Click to View 83 slides

Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

32 events 166 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Enzian Theater to host 'Bowie Week' of film screenings featuring the chameleonic rocker's best roles

By Matthew Moyer

David Bowie gets the royal treatment from the Enzian

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

By Alex Galbraith

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

By Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

Free Will Astrology: 'You need to fantasize more than usual'

By Rob Brezsny

Get to dreamin', Capricorns
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us