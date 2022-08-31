Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

click to enlarge Cody Board

Orlando residents were quite bummed when Creative City Project announced a pause on its massively successful Immerse Festival in 2022. But that doesn't mean the masterminds behind some of the Orlando's most fun exhibits in recent years are sitting on their hands.

The group just announced dates and details for "Airplay," its latest immersive art installation. The project from UK-based Architects of Air will offer a series of air-filled architectural marvels for guests to walk through.



"Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience. Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight,” said CCP Director Heide Evans in a press release.



CCP promises a blown-up garden and interactive characters. Architects of Air describe their inflatable, multi-colored labyrinths as "a world apart from the normal and everyday, accompanied by a gentle sensory soundscape."



The event runs for the entire month of October at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now.



