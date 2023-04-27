Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences

click to enlarge image courtesy Creative City Project

Location Details Harry P. Leu Gardens 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando Audubon Park 407-246-2620 3 events 17 articles

Creative City Project has announced a fall and winter season of performances and immersive experiences, kicking off in August.The local arts organization returns to action with four events planned starting in late summer and running through the end of the year, a mix of familiar — Dazzling Nights — and new — The Carnival and Haunting Nights.Creative City Project takes over Harry P. Leu Gardens for the first three of these happenings, with one additional location to be announced for The Carnival.The next CCP season features:CCP teams with the Orlando Philharmonic again, this time featuring the music of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” paired with acrobatics. (Location TBA.)The minds behind Dazzling Nights try their hand at Halloween, with immersive experiences and a jump-scare or two promised. (Leu Gardens)Family-friendly version of Haunting Nights. (Leu Gardens)The immersive holiday-lights experience returns for a fourth year. (Leu Gardens)