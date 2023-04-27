Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences

This year Halloween is also in the mix

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences
image courtesy Creative City Project
Creative City Project has announced a fall and winter season of performances and immersive experiences, kicking off in August.

The local arts organization returns to action with four events planned starting in late summer and running through the end of the year, a mix of familiar —  Dazzling Nights —  and new —  The Carnival and Haunting Nights.

Creative City Project takes over Harry P. Leu Gardens for the first three of these happenings, with one additional location to be announced for The Carnival.

The next CCP season features:

The Carnival: Where Orchestra Meets Circus: Aug. 25-27
CCP teams with the Orlando Philharmonic again, this time featuring the music of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” paired with acrobatics. (Location TBA.)

Haunting Nights: select dates between late September and Oct. 31
The minds behind Dazzling Nights try their hand at Halloween, with immersive experiences and a jump-scare or two promised. (Leu Gardens)

Happy Frights: select dates from late September-Oct. 31
Family-friendly version of Haunting Nights. (Leu Gardens)

Dazzling Nights: Nov. 17-Jan. 6, 2024
The immersive holiday-lights experience returns for a fourth year. (Leu Gardens)


Event Details
Dazzling Nights

Dazzling Nights

Nov. 17-Jan. 6

Harry P. Leu Gardens 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando Audubon Park

Event Details
The Carnival: Where Orchestra Meets Circus

The Carnival: Where Orchestra Meets Circus

Fri., Aug. 25, Sat., Aug. 26 and Sun., Aug. 27

TBA TBA, Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando Audubon Park

407-246-2620

3 events 17 articles
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Universal Orlando offers up deals and new benefits to annual passholders in May

By Reina Nieves

Universal Orlando to offer more passholder perks

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday

Also in Arts + Culture

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us