Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences

The local arts organization returns to action with four events planned starting in late summer and running through the end of the year, a mix of familiar — Dazzling Nights — and new — The Carnival and Haunting Nights.
Creative City Project takes over Harry P. Leu Gardens for the first three of these happenings, with one additional location to be announced for The Carnival.
The next CCP season features:
The Carnival: Where Orchestra Meets Circus: Aug. 25-27
CCP teams with the Orlando Philharmonic again, this time featuring the music of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” paired with acrobatics. (Location TBA.)
Haunting Nights: select dates between late September and Oct. 31
The minds behind Dazzling Nights try their hand at Halloween, with immersive experiences and a jump-scare or two promised. (Leu Gardens)
Happy Frights: select dates from late September-Oct. 31
Family-friendly version of Haunting Nights. (Leu Gardens)
Dazzling Nights: Nov. 17-Jan. 6, 2024
The immersive holiday-lights experience returns for a fourth year. (Leu Gardens)
