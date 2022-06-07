VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Creative City Project announce events for 2022-3023 season in Orlando

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 5:24 pm

click to enlarge Airplay, part of Creative City Project's new season - PHOTO BY GRIZZLEE MARTIN COURTESY THE CREATIVE CITY PROJECT
Photo by Grizzlee Martin courtesy the Creative City Project
Airplay, part of Creative City Project's new season

Fresh off their "The Season" collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic, Creative City Project has announced their 2022-2023 season of arts events and immersive installations in Orlando. And there's both old favorites and new undertakings in the mix.

Now-familiar events like Re:Charge and Dazzling Nights are joined by Anthology, Airplay and Neverland in this new season by Creative City Project.

Aug, 19-21
Anthology
Writers telling their stories, augmented with live jazz music and custom cocktails themed around the event.

Oct. 1-30
Airplay
The Senoff Arts Plaza lawn in front of the Dr. Phillips Center becomes an immersive wonderland of inflatable architecture, mock gardens and mood lighting.

Nov. 25-Jan. 1
Dazzling Nights
Interactive holiday-themed phantasmagoria of lights, sights and sounds that transform Leu Gardens into a seasonal delight.

Jan.-March 2023
Neverland: The Lost Adventure
In the spirit of Down the Rabbit Hole, Leu Gardens becomes a theatrical recreation of the mythology of Peter Pan brought to immersive life.

April 7-16, 2023
Re:Charge
A mix of ambient music and a relaxing setting for you to just lie down, drift off  and — yes — recharge.

And despite some speculation and worry last year, the Immerse downtown Orlando takeover will return later in 2023. “As we navigate the 2022-2023 season, the event known as Immerse will be put on pause and brought back during our 2023-2024 season, in order to make room for Airplay in 2022," said Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans in a press statement.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

