Creative City Project announce events for 2022-3023 season in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Grizzlee Martin courtesy the Creative City Project Airplay, part of Creative City Project's new season

Fresh off their "The Season" collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic, Creative City Project has announced their 2022-2023 season of arts events and immersive installations in Orlando. And there's both old favorites and new undertakings in the mix.Now-familiar events like Re:Charge and Dazzling Nights are joined by Anthology, Airplay and Neverland in this new season by Creative City Project.Writers telling their stories, augmented with live jazz music and custom cocktails themed around the event.The Senoff Arts Plaza lawn in front of the Dr. Phillips Center becomes an immersive wonderland of inflatable architecture, mock gardens and mood lighting.Interactive holiday-themed phantasmagoria of lights, sights and sounds that transform Leu Gardens into a seasonal delight.In the spirit of, Leu Gardens becomes a theatrical recreation of the mythology of Peter Pan brought to immersive life.A mix of ambient music and a relaxing setting for you to just lie down, drift off and — yes — recharge.And despite some speculation and worry last year, the Immerse downtown Orlando takeover will return later in 2023. “As we navigate the 2022-2023 season, the event known as Immerse will be put on pause and brought back during our 2023-2024 season, in order to make room for Airplay in 2022," said Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans in a press statement.