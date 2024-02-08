Concerts, art exhibits and more Black History Month events in Orlando

click to enlarge
Photo via Google Maps
Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park
As the second month of 2024 kicks off, Orlando residents and organizations are gearing up for Black History Month with plenty of events, shows and activities to observe and celebrate essential Black history. Here's a guide to the Orlando area's events and happenings going on throughout this year's Black History Month.
City of Orlando Black History Month Art Exhibit
Feb. 2–March 31
Visit The Terrace Gallery in Orlando City Hall for its annual Black History Month Art Exhibition
, which celebrates the creativity, inspiration and cultural heritage of African American artists. This year's theme is “African Americans and the Arts.”
What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Tour
Feb. 8
Taking guests through historic Downtown Parramore, this trolley tour
departs from the Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Black History Month Art Exhibition Meet the Artists Reception
Feb. 12
An opportunity for guests to engage with the artists
behind the pieces on display in the Black History Month art exhibition in The Terrace Gallery in Orlando City Hall. From 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sanford Jazz Ensemble: Salute to Black History Month Concert
Feb. 11
Dave Weaver and his band present a thrilling R&B and funk concert
featuring the soulful vocals of renowned singer Ron Stark.
Culinary Curiosities: Exploring African American Culinary Contributions
Feb. 15
The monthly Edible Education Experience event will host a Black History Month-themed night, delving into the intersection of Southern cuisine and Black history through hands-on cooking.
Timucua Amplifies Black Voices Weekend
Feb. 16-18
A weekend filled with soulful sounds from Black musical artists like Solomon Jaye, Britton René Collins, Brandon Martin and many more. Tickets
are available for individual concerts.
Lakeland's Black History Festival
Feb. 17
The City of Lakeland
celebrates Black History Month in Jackson Park on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various artisan vendors, kids' activities, food trucks and live entertainment.
Kevin Harris' Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History
Feb. 23
Music director Kevin Harris leads a vocal and instrumental ensemble
of some of the region’s top talent in a survey of Black American music, from the South African hymn "Siyahamba" to African American spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel songs old and new.
Black History Month Fair Housing Fair
Feb. 24
This free Fair Housing Is Black History
event celebrates the significant effort of African Americans in the passage of the Fair Housing Act. Learn more about Orlando’s fair housing protections while browsing booths of local community organizations and enjoying games, food, music and a kids zone.
Hannibal Square Heritage Center
Ongoing
The Hannibal Square Heritage Center is the permanent home for the "Heritage Collection: Photographs and Oral Histories of Winter Park." The collection is set to unveil new images and oral histories collected by historian Peter Schreyer depicting life in Winter Park’s Hannibal Square in the mid-1990s. The new additions are on view now through June 1.
