BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Comedy royalty Marlon Wayans performs stand-up in Orlando for three nights this week

The comedian has been tackling serious topics fearlessly of late

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 12:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Comedian Marlon Wayans plays Orlando for three nights - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Comedian Marlon Wayans plays Orlando for three nights
White Chicks and Scary Movie star, In Living Color trailblazer and renowned stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans performs at the Funny Bone for a three-night stand this weekend.

Picking up where he left off after a strong performance at UCF’s Homecoming Comedy Night in 2022, this comedian finds humor and heaviness in topics of acceptance and grief, making you laugh about experiences you didn’t know you could laugh about.

One of Wayans’ latest specials, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, includes very affecting material about acceptance of his transgender son and other family-related humor. Pregame with the aforementioned Amazon Prime special and get ready to witness a key part of one of America’s first families of comedy.

Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 9101 International Drive, orlando. funnybone.com, $54-$84.

Event Details
Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans

Thu., June 13, 6 p.m., Fri., June 14, 6 & 9 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$54-$84
Location Details

Funny Bone Comedy Club

9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-480-5233

orlando.funnybone.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

New drone show, glow-in-the-dark pool parties coming to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

By Chelsea Zukowski

Gaylord Palms Resort debuts new drone show and more

Orlando Museum of Art holds free event combining visual art, science and cinema this month

By Zoey Thomas

OMA opens its doors for free later this month

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

By Houda Eletr

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Clue' captures the madcap spirit of the board game-based cult film

By Seth Kubersky

Three women in formal evening attire are seated on a 1950’s-style brown couch. Three men in suits stand directly behind them. Each person is holding a murder weapon up in the air, looking at it.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us