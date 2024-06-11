Comedy royalty Marlon Wayans performs stand-up in Orlando for three nights this week

Picking up where he left off after a strong performance at UCF’s Homecoming Comedy Night in 2022, this comedian finds humor and heaviness in topics of acceptance and grief, making you laugh about experiences you didn’t know you could laugh about.
One of Wayans’ latest specials, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, includes very affecting material about acceptance of his transgender son and other family-related humor. Pregame with the aforementioned Amazon Prime special and get ready to witness a key part of one of America’s first families of comedy.
Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 9101 International Drive, orlando. funnybone.com, $54-$84.
