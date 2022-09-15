Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Orlando for live show in 2023

It's been a few years
Photo by Michael Lothrop
Steve Martin and Martin Short, circa 2016 onstage in Orlando
, but the all-star comedic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming back to Orlando in 2023.
The longtime friends and collaborators — a friendship formed on the set of the 1986 film The Three Amigos
has recently yielded the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building
and several years' worth of raucous, co-headlining tours — are headed to Orlando next spring as part of their ongoing “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” jaunt.
Promised comedic fodder includes the weird nature of celebrity in the 21st century and then, even better, they'll turn their respective wits on one another. Make sure to buy popcorn.
Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers will be special guests on the evening.
Steve Martin and Martin Short come to the Walt Disney Theater
at the Dr. Phillips Center on April 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale
already!
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.