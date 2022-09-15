ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Orlando for live show in 2023

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 4:56 pm

Steve Martin and Martin Short, circa 2016 onstage in Orlando - Photo by Michael Lothrop
Photo by Michael Lothrop
Steve Martin and Martin Short, circa 2016 onstage in Orlando

It's been a few years, but the all-star comedic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming back to Orlando in 2023.

The longtime friends and collaborators — a friendship formed on the set of the 1986 film The Three Amigos  has recently yielded the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and several years' worth of raucous, co-headlining tours — are headed to Orlando next spring as part of their ongoing “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” jaunt.

Promised comedic fodder includes the weird nature of celebrity in the 21st century and then, even better, they'll turn their respective wits on one another. Make sure to buy popcorn.

Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers will be special guests on the evening.

Steve Martin and Martin Short come to the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on April 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale already!



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

