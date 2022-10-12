ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Comedian Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show' and coming to Orlando

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:00 am

Trevor Noah takes the road less traveled to Orlando - Photo courtesy Trevor Noah/Facebook
Photo courtesy Trevor Noah/Facebook
Trevor Noah takes the road less traveled to Orlando

Comedian and Daily Show host (more on that in a moment) Trevor Noah has found himself at a crossroads in his career. Where that will ultimately lead is up to him, but for the moment he’s taking the road less traveled to Orlando as part of his rescheduled “Back to Abnormal” tour.

Noah made the news just a few days ago by announcing his shock departure from The Daily Show, the comedy/news franchise he’s helmed for seven years. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years I feel like it’s ... time,” Noah said to a stunned audience during a Daily taping.

Handpicked by Jon Stewart to be his successor, Noah did incredible work. Whip-smart, impassioned and coming from a “third world perspective” (his words), the show was in great hands during Noah’s tenure.

Where he goes next is anyone’s guess. Noah’s Day Zero Productions has nearly 50 projects in the works, and he was a successful stand-up comedian before, and you’ll see why on Saturday.

Event Details
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$36.50-$96.50

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium

