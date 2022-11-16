Comedian Todd Barry brings his 'Stadium Tour' to Orlando's Dr. Phil on Thursday

Photo courtesy Todd Barry/Twitter Todd Barry

So much of the comedy of cult-favorite Todd Barry hinges on his razor-sharp deadpan delivery that it’s fitting he’s named his current tour “The Stadium Tour.” But, nacho-buying opportunities aside, the Dr. Phillips Center is a much better place to revel in Barry’s sardonic and skewed outlook (he had a joke about Fugazi’s $5 cover charge in the 1990s, for gods’ sake) than an enormodome.The comedian — improbably a UF alum — has been speaking softly and carrying a nihilistic stick for over 35 years on stage, in multiple Netflix specials, and in animated fare likeandThis is a rescheduled show from late September that got postponed because of Ian, which was itself a rescheduled show from 2021. Ain’t it fun trying to catch a show during the slow-motion end of the world? That almost sounds like a Todd Barry setup.