Comedian Todd Barry brings his 'Stadium Tour' to Orlando's Dr. Phil on Thursday

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

Todd Barry - Photo courtesy Todd Barry/Twitter
Photo courtesy Todd Barry/Twitter
Todd Barry


So much of the comedy of cult-favorite Todd Barry hinges on his razor-sharp deadpan delivery that it’s fitting he’s named his current tour “The Stadium Tour.” But, nacho-buying opportunities aside, the Dr. Phillips Center is a much better place to revel in Barry’s sardonic and skewed outlook (he had a joke about Fugazi’s $5 cover charge in the 1990s, for gods’ sake) than an enormodome.

The comedian — improbably a UF alum — has been speaking softly and carrying a nihilistic stick for over 35 years on stage, in multiple Netflix specials, and in animated fare like Dr. Katz and Bob’s Burgers.

This is a rescheduled show from late September that got postponed because of Ian, which was itself a rescheduled show from 2021. Ain’t it fun trying to catch a show during the slow-motion end of the world? That almost sounds like a Todd Barry setup.

8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29.75.

Event Details
Todd Barry, Tom Ryan

Todd Barry, Tom Ryan

Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29.75


