Comedian, podcaster and TikTok star Leo Skepi performs in Orlando this week

A live version of the 'Aware + Aggravated' podcast

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 1:44 pm

Comedian, podcaster and TikTok star Leo Skepi performs in Orlando this week
Courtesy photo
TikTok star and comedian Leo Skepi will humor Orlandoans Wednesday as part of his comedy tour “In Leo We Trust,” set to make 20 stops around the country.

The Albanian American TikToker started making content for fun in 2021, with early hit videos discussing — loudly — his disappointment in stores not accepting American Express cards or how to properly down a tequila shot.

Skepi says this tour will present a live and interactive version of his “Aware & Aggravated” podcast, which focuses on his own “confident way of being” and poking fun at past memories that haunt him. There will also be a live Q&A after that Skepi promises will be “unfiltered and uncensored.”

5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Funny Bone Comedy Club, $55.

Event Details
Leo Skepi

Leo Skepi

Wed., June 19, 5:45 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$55-$125
Location Details

Funny Bone Comedy Club

9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-480-5233

orlando.funnybone.com



June 12, 2024

