Comedian, podcaster and TikTok star Leo Skepi performs in Orlando this week

The Albanian American TikToker started making content for fun in 2021, with early hit videos discussing — loudly — his disappointment in stores not accepting American Express cards or how to properly down a tequila shot.
Skepi says this tour will present a live and interactive version of his “Aware & Aggravated” podcast, which focuses on his own “confident way of being” and poking fun at past memories that haunt him. There will also be a live Q&A after that Skepi promises will be “unfiltered and uncensored.”
5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Funny Bone Comedy Club, $55.
