Comedian Nikki Glaser ready to roast everyone in sight in Orlando on Saturday

Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live Nikki Glaser headlines the Hard Rock Live on Saturday

Whenever Nikki Glaser returns to Orlando, it is cause for celebration, and perhaps some concern for the faint of heart and thin of skin.And so it goes, again, for Glaser’s gig at the Hard Rock on Saturday.She’s made her name as a rapacious roaster and one of the most in-demand talk show guests of her generation, but it’s her solo stand-up sets where she truly thrives.Glaser’s overtly raunchy style is widely imitated, but never duplicated, because all the copycats are normal people, so they have limits. Nikki Glaser most certainly does not, but she’ll be ready to test yours this weekend.