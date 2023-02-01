Comedian Nikki Glaser ready to roast everyone in sight in Orlando on Saturday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Nikki Glaser headlines the Hard Rock Live on Saturday - Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live
Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live
Nikki Glaser headlines the Hard Rock Live on Saturday

Whenever Nikki Glaser returns to Orlando, it is cause for celebration, and perhaps some concern for the faint of heart and thin of skin.

And so it goes, again, for Glaser’s gig at the Hard Rock on Saturday.

She’s made her name as a rapacious roaster and one of the most in-demand talk show guests of her generation, but it’s her solo stand-up sets where she truly thrives.

Glaser’s overtly raunchy style is widely imitated, but never duplicated, because all the copycats are normal people, so they have limits. Nikki Glaser most certainly does not, but she’ll be ready to test yours this weekend.

8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $35-$45.

Event Details
Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$35-$45

Tags:

About The Author

Shelton Hull

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mount Dora celebrates 48th Arts Festival this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Mount Dora celebrates 48th Arts Festival this weekend

Shangela talks community, evolution and self-expression before her ‘Fully Lit’ tour reaches Orlando Wednesday

By Gabby Macogay

Shangela headlines the Steinmetz in Orlando this week

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

By OW Staff

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

By Matthew Moyer

SeaWorld offers free admission to preschool students

Also in Arts + Culture

Meet the Florida Fire Drakes, a team of Orlando athletes putting the ‘hurt’ in the medieval combat sport of buhurt

By Mauricio Murillo and Victor Rodriguez

Owner Cory Alexander discusses tactics with a Fire Drake

Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire

By Seth Kubersky

Roberta Emerson

Shangela talks community, evolution and self-expression before her ‘Fully Lit’ tour reaches Orlando Wednesday

By Gabby Macogay

Shangela headlines the Steinmetz in Orlando this week

This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature Orlando-area rescue dogs going the distance

By Matthew Moyer

Jimmy Kibble will eat your lunch
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us