Comedian Kevin James Thornton headlines the Orlando Improv Thursday

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Catch Kevin James Thornton IRL at the Orlando Improv this week - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Catch Kevin James Thornton IRL at the Orlando Improv this week

Maybe it’s a good thing that we live in such a fractured media landscape, because without today’s firehose of, ahem, “content,” a multidimensional talent like Kevin James Thornton might never have come to our attention.

Thornton’s AutoTuned TikTok anecdotes about his fundamentalist Christian childhood and tales of the far-distant and exotic “Niiiiiiiine-tieeeees” have won him a devoted social media following. But before TikTok and those trusty trademark white earbuds, Thornton was best known as a pioneer of queer country music with his band Indiana Queen (five albums!), or for one of his multiple podcasts, films or fringe festival shows — he’s worn so many hats in just the past five years that his Google hits suggest multiple personality disorder.

It’s all storytelling, though, right?, and we can’t wait to see what he gets up to on the Improv stage — in the flesh and without that pesky app-based time limit.

7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, The Improv, 9101 International Drive, 407-480-5233, theimprovorlando.com, $37.

Event Details
Kevin James Thornton

Kevin James Thornton

Thu., March 16, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$37

