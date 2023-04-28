Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Comedian Jo Koy to headline Amway Center in December

The stand-up has added some new stops to his world tour, and Orlando fans got lucky

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 7:23 pm

Jo Koy brings his stand-up tour to Orlando - Photo courtesy Jo Koy/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jo Koy/Facebook
Jo Koy brings his stand-up tour to Orlando
Comedian Jo Koy has added some new stops to his upcoming world tour, and that means Orlando fans can now catch his act in the flesh.

Koy, awarded "Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" at the Just For Laughs comedy fest in Montreal circa 2018, set out on a lengthy (and ongoing) 55-date tour earlier this year. There are only two Central Florida stops, newly added: Orlando in December and Melbourne in mid-November.

Koy was most recently seen in Easter Sunday, a Filipino-American family comedy. and his own stand-up special, Live From the Los Angeles Forum. Koy crossed over to the  mainstream after numerous appearances on E!'s Chelsea Lately talk show.

Jo Koy performs at the Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
