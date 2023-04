Comedian Jo Koy to headline Amway Center in December

Photo courtesy Jo Koy/Facebook Jo Koy brings his stand-up tour to Orlando

Comedian Jo Koy has added some new stops to his upcoming world tour, and that means Orlando fans can now catch his act in the flesh.Koy, awarded "Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" at the Just For Laughs comedy fest in Montreal circa 2018, set out on a lengthy (and ongoing) 55-date tour earlier this year. There are only two Central Florida stops, newly added: Orlando in December and Melbourne in mid-November.Koy was most recently seen in, a Filipino-American family comedy. and his own stand-up special,. Koy crossed over to the mainstream after numerous appearances on E!'stalk show.Jo Koy performs at the Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster