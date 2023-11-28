Comedian Jo Koy steers stand-up tour into Orlando on Saturday

A record-breaking comedian, Koy is known for his highly watched television appearances on Comedy Central and his current Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Adding to his Hawaiian fame, he broke the record for the most tickets sold by a single comedian at Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in 2017. Adding to the impressive notches on his comedic belt, Koy has also topped some album charts: In 2019,
Koy reached the top spot on Billboard for his Lights Out comedy album. And he even has his own podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.” If you’re looking for a laugh or a new album to add to your Spotify playlist, Jo Koy just might have what you’re looking for.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $48-$68.
