ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Comedian Bill Burr makes a 'slight return' to Orlando with arena show this week

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

Bill Burr - Photo courtesy Bill Burr/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bill Burr/Facebook
Bill Burr

Bill Burr, fresh off being immortalized with an action figure of his character on the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, is coming to Orlando as part of his Slight Return comedy tour.

The American comedian, long a hit on the stand-up circuit for a blunt style that pulls no punches but pushes all boundaries, has also successfully crossed over into the worlds of acting in film and television and podcasting.

Burr has been nominated for a Grammy for his Netflix comedy special, Paper Tiger, and praised on Spotify with a 4.9 star rating for his “Monday Morning Podcast” in which he holds forth on relationships, sports and the Illuminati.

His Slight Return to live comedy sees him balance fiery topical takes with heavy introspection. The show is a phone-free affair.

7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $41.50-$126.

Event Details
Bill Burr

Bill Burr

Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$41.50-$126


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's first-ever LEGO convention is coming in March

By Valerie Galarza

Orlando will have its first LEGO convention in March.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

By Gabby Macogay

The original Miracle location at New York City's Mace bar.

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Unlike the 2019 frenzy, the current Orlando engagement of 'Hamilton' has plenty of seats available

By Seth Kubersky

'Hamilton' is currently running at the Dr. Phillips Center

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Scorpios, there's no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio author Sylvia Plath (shown here with husband Ted Hughes) had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance.

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Seth Kubersky

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Free Will Astrology: Scorps, be sure to regularly empty your metaphorical trash

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio: "Tap into your forbidden thoughts so they might heal you."
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us