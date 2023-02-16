Comedian Bert Kreischer gets topless in Orlando this weekend

In the game of life that is shirts vs. skins, the latter team will have a decided advantage in Orlando when comedian Bert Kreischer brings his "Tops Off" tour to town.
Kreischer — a triple-threat comedian, podcast host and author — makes his comedic debut in Orlando on Saturday night. Expect the requisite beer and party humor, mixed in with newer and more personal material about his family — most of which Kreischer performs sans shirt.
The Tops Off tour comes to the Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
