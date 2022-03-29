Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Comedian and Oscars survivor Amy Schumer to bring 'Whore Tour' to Orlando this summer

Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge Amy Schumer - PHOTO COURTESY LIVE NATION
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Amy Schumer

Fresh off cohosting a rather unique installment of the Oscars (and emerging unscathed!), comedian Amy Schumer has confirmed plans for a stand-up tour set for this summer and stretching into the fall.

Schumer, who introduced herself at the Oscars as “I’m Amy Schumer, or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.” — before going on to roast Will Smith (no slap though), Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Sorkin and Adam McKay —is heading out on the "Whore Tour," starting in August.

The trek will see the Emmy-winning comedian headline stages all over North America, with a mere three Florida shows — Orlando, Tampa and Hollywood.

Amy Schumer heads to the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets for the show are on sale now through Ticketmaster.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24
Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

