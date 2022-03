Comedian and Oscars survivor Amy Schumer to bring 'Whore Tour' to Orlando this summer

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Live Nation Amy Schumer

Fresh off cohosting a ratherinstallment of the Oscars (and emerging unscathed!), comedian Amy Schumer has confirmed plans for a stand-up tour set for this summer and stretching into the fall.Schumer, who introduced herself at the Oscars as “I’m Amy Schumer, or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.” — before going on to roast Will Smith (no slap though), Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Sorkin and Adam McKay —is heading out on the " Whore Tour ," starting in August.The trek will see the Emmy-winning comedian headline stages all over North America, with a mere three Florida shows — Orlando, Tampa and Hollywood.Amy Schumer heads to the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets for the show are on sale now through Ticketmaster