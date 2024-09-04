Come Out With Pride Orlando announces 2024 theme

Show off your colors of courage this October

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 3:50 pm

click to enlarge Come Out With Pride Orlando announces 2024 theme
Photo by Matthew Lehman
Come Out With Pride returns to Lake Eola Park this October and has announced a colorful 2024 theme.

“Colors of Courage,” a reflection of the LGBTQ+ community’s vibrancy and strength, is the theme for this year’s Pride parade and related events at Lake Eola Park on Oct. 19.

One of the region’s largest single-day pride events, Come Out With Pride highlights National Coming Out Day — observed this year on Oct. 11 — and fosters acceptance and inclusivity in Orlando and throughout Central Florida.

This year is more than a typical celebration. The Orlando nonprofit Come Out With Pride is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of empowering community festivities.

The festival’s lineup includes the Most Colorful Pride Parade, a marketplace filled with 250-plus vendors, the Family and Youth Zone and the second-annual Trans Pride. Three stages scattered around the park will also offer dozens of opportunities for live entertainment from local and national artists, before a fireworks show caps off the night.

Come Out With Pride is free to attend and takes place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. For those wishing to level up their Pride experience, VIP tickets are available on the event's website.

September 4, 2024

