College Park vintage spot Warehaus celebrates anniversary this weekend

Admission is free but bring dollars in case you get frisky for furnishings

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 5:24 pm

Warehaus in College Park throws an anniversary do this weekend - Photo courtesy Warehaus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Warehaus/Facebook
Warehaus in College Park throws an anniversary do this weekend
College Park vintage furniture and housewares spot Warehaus celebrates their third anniversary this weekend. And while it's not exactly a vintage-worthy number, they're still throwing a big party.

Warehaus, a third-place finisher in last year's Best of Orlando readers' poll for "Best Vintage or Used Furniture Store," will be marking three years in business on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m.

They promise that the Gnarly Cuban and Wafu will be around slinging bites, and there will even be some tunes courtesy of Pleasure Points. Admission is free but bring (many) dollars in case you're feeling frisky for furnishings.

Event Details
3 Year Anniversary Party

3 Year Anniversary Party

Sat., Aug. 12, 4 p.m.

Warehaus 1529 Vassar St., Orlando College Park

Location Details

Warehaus

1529 Vassar St., Orlando College Park

