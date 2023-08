College Park vintage spot Warehaus celebrates anniversary this weekend

Photo courtesy Warehaus/Facebook Warehaus in College Park throws an anniversary do this weekend

College Park vintage furniture and housewares spot Warehaus celebrates their third anniversary this weekend. And while it's not exactly a vintage-worthy number, they're still throwing a big party.Warehaus, a third-place finisher in last year's Best of Orlando readers' poll for " Best Vintage or Used Furniture Store ," will be marking three years in business on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m.They promise that the Gnarly Cuban and Wafu will be around slinging bites, and there will even be some tunes courtesy of Pleasure Points. Admission is free but bring (many) dollars in case you're feeling frisky for furnishings.