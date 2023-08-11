College Park vintage spot Warehaus celebrates anniversary this weekend

Warehaus, a third-place finisher in last year's Best of Orlando readers' poll for "Best Vintage or Used Furniture Store," will be marking three years in business on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m.
They promise that the Gnarly Cuban and Wafu will be around slinging bites, and there will even be some tunes courtesy of Pleasure Points. Admission is free but bring (many) dollars in case you're feeling frisky for furnishings.
