Cocktail class, drag brunch and more Galentine's Day events in Orlando

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Galentine's Day at Deviant Wolfe Brewing

Sunday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Deviant Wolfe Brewing

Whether you're coupled up or happily not, this time of year is a great excuse to let out a little extra love. Enter Galentine's Day, the official unofficial holiday for spreading some BFF love.This year, Orlando has plenty to offer for those looking to celebrate. Here's some of the best events and activities happening around town. Rest assured, there's sure to be plenty of champagne (and waffles with whipped cream).Wine, cheese, chocolate: Galentine's Day staples. Quantum Leap Winery is throwing a special holiday twist on their Tasty Trio class. Tickets are $55 per person.Put heartbreak in the gutter and write your ex's name on a bowling pin — then strike it out. Ticket prices include one game of bowling with shoe rental, choice of appetizer from a special menu, one drink and the chance to win Kings rewards cards.Celebrate Galentine's Day while supporting an essential cause with the annual Valentine's Day Drag Brunch benefitting Zebra Coalition and LGBTQ+ youth.Whether you want revenge on an ex or just want to have a good time with your bromantic buddies or Galentine’s, embrace your independence and join the party with plenty of drink specials.For their 10-year anniversary, Redlight Redlight is going big this Galentine's Day. This free, two-day celebration features a Galentine's Market and brunch, a screening ofin the baseball field behind the bar, tasty pop-ups and more.Indulge in a creative night with friends (and an in-studio wine bar) as you paint away your troubles. The class is $39 per person, and guests have the option to make their own all-natural candle for $20 more.Create a unique flower crown with fresh flowers while enjoying a mimosa bar and sweet tastings from Delightful Treats. Local photographer Arlene Laboy will be on hand to capture the night's special moments with portraits, too. Your $70 ticket will also include a goodie bag full of gifts from local artists and businesses.The Mills 50 District's House on Lang is offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of watercolor practice, shopping and meeting new people. The event is $55 per person.Learn all about the biggest thing happening in the snacking world right now with Graze and Plate's charcuterie board workshop event. Build a heart-shaped charcuterie board (that you get to take home) and enjoy complimentary champagne and a waffle bar, all for $85 per person.Brewlando Brewing's Galentine's Day Party will feature a $20 unlimited charcuterie and waffle bar, a $20 bottomless mimosa bar and craft beers made in house, as well as board games, drinking games, photo-ops, a live DJ and friendship bracelet making station. There will also be a raffle, from which all proceeds go to Orlando women's shelters.A free, and very chill, celebration perfect to get your best friends together for themed cocktails, small bites and raffle prizes.A free market party perfect for celebrating friendship with a little eating, drinking and shopping.For $69 per person, this Galentine's Day cocktail class includes family-style tapas, champagne and dessert from Tapa Toro.The Swirlery Wine Bar is offering wine flights, cheese, popcorn and sweets to accompany two perfect Galentine movie showings:at 5:55 p.m. andat 7:45 p.m.