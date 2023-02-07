Cocktail class, drag brunch and more Galentine's Day events in Orlando

Whether you're coupled up or happily not, this time of year is a great excuse to let out a little extra love. Enter Galentine's Day, the official unofficial holiday for spreading some BFF love.
This year, Orlando has plenty to offer for those looking to celebrate. Here's some of the best events and activities happening around town. Rest assured, there's sure to be plenty of champagne (and waffles with whipped cream).
The Tasty Trio Galentine's Day Class
Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m.
Quantum Leap Winery
Wine, cheese, chocolate: Galentine's Day staples. Quantum Leap Winery is throwing a special holiday twist on their Tasty Trio class. Tickets are $55 per person.
Strike out your ex at King's Dining and Entertainment Orlando
Feb. 11-14
Kings Dining and Entertainment Orlando
Put heartbreak in the gutter and write your ex's name on a bowling pin — then strike it out. Ticket prices include one game of bowling with shoe rental, choice of appetizer from a special menu, one drink and the chance to win Kings rewards cards.
Valentine's Day Drag Brunch
Sunday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.
Quantum Leap Winery
Celebrate Galentine's Day while supporting an essential cause with the annual Valentine's Day Drag Brunch benefitting Zebra Coalition and LGBTQ+ youth.
SHOTS Single AF Valentine's Day Party
Whether you want revenge on an ex or just want to have a good time with your bromantic buddies or Galentine’s, embrace your independence and join the party with plenty of drink specials.
10th Annual Galentine's Day 2-Day Celebration
Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Redlight Redlight
Feeling Free Girls Night at Painting With a Twist
Friday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Painting With a Twist – Orlando Universal
Indulge in a creative night with friends (and an in-studio wine bar) as you paint away your troubles. The class is $39 per person, and guests have the option to make their own all-natural candle for $20 more.
Galentine Flower Crown Workshop & Portrait
Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.
The Good Crowd
Create a unique flower crown with fresh flowers while enjoying a mimosa bar and sweet tastings from Delightful Treats. Local photographer Arlene Laboy will be on hand to capture the night's special moments with portraits, too. Your $70 ticket will also include a goodie bag full of gifts from local artists and businesses.
Galentine's Watercolor Workshop
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m.
The House on Lang
The Mills 50 District's House on Lang is offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of watercolor practice, shopping and meeting new people. The event is $55 per person.
Galentine's Charcuterie Board Workshop & Brunch
Sunday, Feb. 12, noon-2 p.m.
Oviedo Mall
Learn all about the biggest thing happening in the snacking world right now with Graze and Plate's charcuterie board workshop event. Build a heart-shaped charcuterie board (that you get to take home) and enjoy complimentary champagne and a waffle bar, all for $85 per person.
Brewlando Brewing's Galentine's Day Party
Monday, Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Brewlando Brewing
Brewlando Brewing's Galentine's Day Party will feature a $20 unlimited charcuterie and waffle bar, a $20 bottomless mimosa bar and craft beers made in house, as well as board games, drinking games, photo-ops, a live DJ and friendship bracelet making station. There will also be a raffle, from which all proceeds go to Orlando women's shelters.
Sunday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.
Deviant Wolfe Brewing
Galentine's Day Market
Monday, Feb. 13, 6-10 p.m.
The Veranda at Thornton Park
A free market party perfect for celebrating friendship with a little eating, drinking and shopping.
Galentine's Day Cocktail Class
Monday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Tapa Toro
For $69 per person, this Galentine's Day cocktail class includes family-style tapas, champagne and dessert from Tapa Toro.
Galentine's Movie Monday
Monday, Feb. 13, 5:55 p.m.
Swirlery Wine Bar
The Swirlery Wine Bar is offering wine flights, cheese, popcorn and sweets to accompany two perfect Galentine movie showings: Fifty First Dates at 5:55 p.m. and Pretty Woman at 7:45 p.m.
