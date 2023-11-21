'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' presents a new take on a holiday classic

For one night only at the Dr. Phillips Center

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 11:33 am

'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' happens at Dr. Phillips Center this weekend
Courtesy photo
'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' happens at Dr. Phillips Center this weekend
An elevated twist on the classic Nutcracker ballet is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts this weekend, when Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is at the Dr. Phillips Center for one night.

Presented by Orlando Community Arts Inc. and written by Beverly Page, the show’s vision is unique. The Black-led cast will be joined by special guests TikTok dance stars Joe and Elli Stylezzz, a father-daughter dance duo that has stolen the hearts of social media users across the nation.

Elli, who is 9 years old, shares TikTok and Instagram accounts with her father, Joe, where they have gained thousands of followers. The two went viral in 2022 after posting Elli’s performance in a dance battle, at which Joe could be seen cheering her on from the sidelines.

Other special guests for this reenvisioned Nutcracker include Grammy-nominated music educator Naomi J. Nelson, the Jones High School Jazz Orchestra and the Jones High School Alumni Community Band.

The magical world of Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is likely to keep the audience on their tiptoes.

7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$76.50.

Event Details
"Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker"

"Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker"

Sat., Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$76.50
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

9 events 183 articles
