'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' presents a new take on a holiday classic

Presented by Orlando Community Arts Inc. and written by Beverly Page, the show’s vision is unique. The Black-led cast will be joined by special guests TikTok dance stars Joe and Elli Stylezzz, a father-daughter dance duo that has stolen the hearts of social media users across the nation.
Elli, who is 9 years old, shares TikTok and Instagram accounts with her father, Joe, where they have gained thousands of followers. The two went viral in 2022 after posting Elli’s performance in a dance battle, at which Joe could be seen cheering her on from the sidelines.
Other special guests for this reenvisioned Nutcracker include Grammy-nominated music educator Naomi J. Nelson, the Jones High School Jazz Orchestra and the Jones High School Alumni Community Band.
The magical world of Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is likely to keep the audience on their tiptoes.
7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$76.50.
