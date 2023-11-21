'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' presents a new take on a holiday classic

click to enlarge Courtesy photo 'Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker' happens at Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

An elevated twist on the classicballet is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts this weekend, whenis at the Dr. Phillips Center for one night.Presented by Orlando Community Arts Inc. and written by Beverly Page, the show’s vision is unique. The Black-led cast will be joined by special guests TikTok dance stars Joe and Elli Stylezzz, a father-daughter dance duo that has stolen the hearts of social media users across the nation.Elli, who is 9 years old, shares TikTok and Instagram accounts with her father, Joe, where they have gained thousands of followers. The two went viral in 2022 after posting Elli’s performance in a dance battle, at which Joe could be seen cheering her on from the sidelines.Other special guests for this reenvisionedinclude Grammy-nominated music educator Naomi J. Nelson, the Jones High School Jazz Orchestra and the Jones High School Alumni Community Band.The magical world ofis likely to keep the audience on their tiptoes.