ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

CityArts hosts 13th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Factory Event this October

CityArts Orlando is hosting the 13th annual Día de Los Muertos and Monster Party themed exhibition

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge CityArts hosts 13th Annual Día de los Muertos &amp; Monster Factory Event this October
CityArts Orlando/Instagram
The Día de los Muertos & Monster Factory Art Exhibition is back for its lucky number 13th year at CityArts Orlando on Oct. 20.

The art exhibition will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by local and international artists.

Guests will be able to look around at all sorts of arts related to Sugar Skulls, ofrendas and many traditional Mexican customs. The event will also feature artwork from the Casa De Mexico and the Mexican Consulate of Orlando.

Aside from admiring the art from local and national artists, one would be able to drink and eat from the food trucks such as Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food.

The event will be part of the 3rd Thursday art series in which the Downtown Arts District celebrates the arts and culture of local creators.

CityArts is offering a Sugar Skull pass for the opening party that will include tequila and margarita grading in the CityArts Courtyard and a food truck meal voucher. Those tickets go for $50, though admission to the exhibit is just $5.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Trending

The annual arts extravaganza Indie-Folkfest returns to Orlando's Mennello Museum this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Beemo play this weekend's Indie-Folkfest

Florida Bat Festival returns to Lubee Conservancy this month

By Valerie Galarza

Lubee’s 18th Annual Bat Festival is back this fall in Gainesville.

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Also in Arts + Culture

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Seth Kubersky

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Orlando's CFADI uses audio description to make live theater accessible to those with limited vision

By Seth Kubersky

CFADI makes live theater accessible to the vision-impaired.

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Free Will Astrology: Your quests may sometimes disturb the status quo, but they bring healthy transformation

By Rob Brezsny

Social reformer Frederick Douglass (1817-1895) had a growlery. Taurus, you should make your own
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us