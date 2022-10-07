CityArts hosts 13th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Factory Event this October

click to enlarge CityArts Orlando/Instagram

The Día de los Muertos & Monster Factory Art Exhibition is back for its lucky number 13th year at CityArts Orlando on Oct. 20.

The art exhibition will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by local and international artists.

Guests will be able to look around at all sorts of arts related to Sugar Skulls, ofrendas and many traditional Mexican customs. The event will also feature artwork from the Casa De Mexico and the Mexican Consulate of Orlando.

Aside from admiring the art from local and national artists, one would be able to drink and eat from the food trucks such as Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food.

The event will be part of the 3rd Thursday art series in which the Downtown Arts District celebrates the arts and culture of local creators.

CityArts is offering a Sugar Skull pass for the opening party that will include tequila and margarita grading in the CityArts Courtyard and a food truck meal voucher. Those tickets go for $50, though admission to the exhibit is just $5.