CityArts bring their Dia de los Muertos Monster Party back to Orlando for a lucky 13th year

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge CityArts gets spooky on Thursday - Photo courtesy CityArts
Photo courtesy CityArts
CityArts gets spooky on Thursday

If you’re looking to expand your spooky experiences this season, then this event is for you! The Día de los Muertos & Monster Party Art Exhibition is back for its lucky 13th year at CityArts Orlando this week.

This is a gallery night showcasing Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art made by local and international artists. Guests will be able to explore artistry related to sugar skulls, ofrendas and traditional Mexican customs made from the Casa De Mexico and the Mexican Consulate of Orlando.

However, art is not the only thing on offer. Hearty fare will be served up by Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food that will surely have you salivating for more.

Meanwhile the upstairs gallery will be staging a Monster Ma ... (ahem) Monster Factory featuring horror- and Halloween-themed artwork from a bevy of artists.

Event Details
The 13th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party

The 13th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party

Thu., Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$5-$50
Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

