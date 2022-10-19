CityArts bring their Dia de los Muertos Monster Party back to Orlando for a lucky 13th year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy CityArts CityArts gets spooky on Thursday

If you’re looking to expand your spooky experiences this season, then this event is for you! The Día de los Muertos & Monster Party Art Exhibition is back for its lucky 13th year at CityArts Orlando this week.This is a gallery night showcasing Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art made by local and international artists. Guests will be able to explore artistry related to sugar skulls, ofrendas and traditional Mexican customs made from the Casa De Mexico and the Mexican Consulate of Orlando.However, art is not the only thing on offer. Hearty fare will be served up by Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food that will surely have you salivating for more.Meanwhile the upstairs gallery will be staging a Monster Ma ... (ahem) Monster Factory featuring horror- and Halloween-themed artwork from a bevy of artists.