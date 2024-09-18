Circuit Church and Zymarium Meadery collab on synth meetup event Nectar+Noise

Dubbed Nectar+Noise — essentially honeyed mead plus analog drones and waves — the afternoon event is a co-presentation with the Circuit Church synth collective.
Expect lots of exotically strange gear from a techtopia that never was thanks to our capitalist overlords and maybe a piece or two performed (big maybe).
Noon, Zymarium Meadery, 1121 N. Mills Ave., zymarium.com, free.
