Circuit Church and Zymarium Meadery collab on synth meetup event Nectar+Noise

Mead and analog synths collide

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Nectar+Noise happens at Zymarium - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Nectar+Noise happens at Zymarium
Zymarium Meadery’s stylish new RīZōM event space — think gothic Tron — gets sonically adventurous with a modular synth meetup.

Dubbed Nectar+Noise — essentially honeyed mead plus analog drones and waves — the afternoon event is a co-presentation with the Circuit Church synth collective.

Expect lots of exotically strange gear from a techtopia that never was thanks to our capitalist overlords and maybe a piece or two performed (big maybe).

Noon, Zymarium Meadery, 1121 N. Mills Ave., zymarium.com, free.

Event Details
Nectar+Noise: Modular Synth Meetup

Nectar+Noise: Modular Synth Meetup

Sat., Sept. 21, 12 p.m.

Zymarium Meadery 1121 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Zymarium Meadery

1121 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-801-9087

zymarium.com


Matthew Moyer

September 18, 2024

