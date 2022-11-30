Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:00 am

The sights and soundsof Christmas in the Park - Photo courtesy the Morse Museum/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Morse Museum/Facebook
The sights and soundsof Christmas in the Park

Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park.

Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts.

Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in.

6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.

Event Details
44th Annual Christmas in the Park

44th Annual Christmas in the Park

Thu., Dec. 1, 6:15 p.m.

Central Park, Winter Park North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

Matthew Moyer

