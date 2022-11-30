Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday

Photo courtesy the Morse Museum/Facebook The sights and soundsof Christmas in the Park

Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park.Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts.Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in.