Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo - Photo courtesy CityArts
Photo courtesy CityArts
Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo

You've already been able to see it on the streets for a few days, but starting Thursday night you can check out the art of the 2023 Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition in miniature at CityArts in downtown Orlando.

The Corridor Project once again places the work of a select group of Orlando-area artists on billboards up and down I-4, hopefully making for a somewhat more eye-catching and less senses-shattering journey on the infamously busy  stretch of interstate. Some pieces are also sited on less

This public art exhibition is a collaboration between Downtown Arts District and local curator Pat Greene; it is the second such exhibition, with the first having happened a year ago at this time.

This year's cast of artists includes 2NES UNOe (featured artist of Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando in 2017), Alex Estrada, Anthony Darby, Betanya Grant, Carlos Quintero, Chad Forsyth, Daniel Ringelberg, Dave Sonnenberg, Gisela Romero, Grace Netanya, Ivan Smith, Jaime Margary, Jim Hobart, Johannah O'Donnell, JR Ramoutar, Juliet Romeo, Kate Shore, Kelly Berry, Leo Cordovi, Lisa Cody-Rapport, Mär Martinez, Matt Duke, Nelson Cardenas, Professor Skyline, Q Pie, Quillsong, Rachel Simmons, Roxy Cousino, Skate Bud and Tim Edwards.

Their art was mounted on billboards earlier this month  (handy breakdown of locations with imagery if you want to see 'em all) and beginning with Thursday evening's opening-night reception, you can see them at CityArts through Feb. 12. The opening-night affair happens at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19,  and the event is free.

Event Details
The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition Public Opening Night

The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition Public Opening Night

Thu., Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

free

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to the Orlando Rep this weekend to do tricks … if they feel like it

By Matthew Moyer

Cats playing jazz and more this weekend at the Orlando Rep

Learn to train your everyday pet to be an Acro-Cat at Orlando Cat Café on Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Your cat could be next in the car!

Also in Arts + Culture

Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

By Matthew Moyer

Original 'Blues Clues' host Steve Burns comes to Orlando for MegaCon

Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers bring their 'Major Wrestling Figures Podcast' to Orlando for a live taping

By Matthew Moyer

Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers bring their 'Major Wrestling Figures Podcast' to Orlando for a live taping

Free Will Astrology: ‘God is stealthy yet blatant, like a green chameleon perched on a green leaf’

By Rob Brezsny

Are you there, God? It's me, Pisces

Learn to train your everyday pet to be an Acro-Cat at Orlando Cat Café on Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Your cat could be next in the car!
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us