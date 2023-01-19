Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy CityArts
Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo
You've already been able to see it on the streets for a few days, but starting Thursday night you can check out the art of the 2023 Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition
in miniature at CityArts in downtown Orlando.
The Corridor Project once again places the work of a select group of Orlando-area artists on billboards up and down I-4, hopefully making for a somewhat more eye-catching and less senses-shattering journey on the infamously busy stretch of interstate. Some pieces are also sited on less
This public art exhibition is a collaboration between Downtown Arts District and local curator Pat Greene; it is the second such exhibition, with the first
having happened a year ago at this time.
This year's cast of artists includes 2NES UNOe (featured artist of Orlando Weekly
's Best of Orlando in 2017
), Alex Estrada, Anthony Darby, Betanya Grant, Carlos Quintero, Chad Forsyth, Daniel Ringelberg, Dave Sonnenberg, Gisela Romero, Grace Netanya, Ivan Smith, Jaime Margary
, Jim Hobart, Johannah O'Donnell, JR Ramoutar, Juliet Romeo, Kate Shore, Kelly Berry, Leo Cordovi, Lisa Cody-Rapport, Mär Martinez, Matt Duke, Nelson Cardenas, Professor Skyline, Q Pie, Quillsong, Rachel Simmons
, Roxy Cousino, Skate Bud and Tim Edwards.
Their art was mounted on billboards earlier this month (handy breakdown of locations
with imagery if you want to see 'em all) and beginning with Thursday evening's opening-night reception, you can see them at CityArts through Feb. 12. The opening-night affair happens at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, and the event is free.
Event Details
Thu., Jan. 19, 6 p.m.
CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown
