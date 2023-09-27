Central Florida Zoo and Wekiva Island team up for a seafood boil to raise fund for otter habitat

Attendees are not encouraged to crack clams open on their chests like otters, but not technically prohibited, either.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 2:16 pm

Come partake of a seafood boil to support the Central Florida Zoo's otter habitat - Photo courtesy the Central Florida Zoo
Wekiva Island is offering the opportunity to live life like an otter — well, kind of — for a good cause.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3-7 p.m., Wekiva Island, the Central Fkorida Zoo and 3 Daughters Brewing are teaming up to host a seafood boil, with a portion of the proceeds going directly toward the Zoo's otter habitat. The event will usher in Wekiva's ongoing sponsorship of this habitat area at the zoo.

The $40 seafood boil price tag includes one pound of shrimp, corn, clams, potatoes and sausage, plus three beer pours per attendee. To bite into that boil, purchase your tickets through the Wekiva Island website.

The event will also feature live music from Joseph Martens and Doc Hibbard, close-up animal encounters, and a silent auction and raffles — to not only raise funds for the new otter home at the zoo, but to feed resident Central Florida Zoo otter Molly for the entire year.

“We love the Central Florida Zoo, and we have held various events in the past to support our awesome Seminole County neighbor,” said Carrie Vanderhoef, Wekiva Island manager and Zoo board member, in a press statement.

Event Details
1st Annual Seafood Boil

Sat., Oct. 21, 3 p.m.

Wekiva Island 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood North

$40
Wekiva Island

1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood North

