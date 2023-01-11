Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend

Sound the bagpipes! The Scottish Highland Games are this weekend - Photo courtesy CFSHG/Facebook
Get ready to bust out those kilts and pretend that you actually enjoy bagpipe music — it’s once again time for the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games.

For 45 years now, the event has been celebrating Scottish tradition and culture in Winter Springs. Complete with athletic competitions, dancing, music, art, food and sundry explorations of centuries-old Gaelic heritage, this is shaping up to be a fun weekend for attendees.

Vendors will be on hand selling a variety of Scottish goods, including hand-crafted jewelry, carved wood art, kilt accessories (naturally) and even info regarding personal tours of the Scottish highlands.

Whether you want to connect with your own Scottish roots or just hang around for some fun activities and get some sun on your lower legs, this should be your destination. Continued shouts of “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom” are optional.

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15, Central Winds Park, 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs, flascot.com, $20-$1,200.

Event Details
45th Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

45th Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

Sat., Jan. 14, 8 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 15, 8:45 a.m.

Central Winds Park 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs North

Buy Tickets

$20-$1200

